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DLUX: Universal 'Flu' 'Vaccine' - Monoclonal Trojan Horse? [06.01.2022]
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54 views • January 07, 2022
OCTOBER 29, 2019 - Universal Flu Vaccine
Health experts discussed the scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine. Speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner. Panelists discussed the need for more funding for research, better collaboration between the private and government sectors, advances in technology in flu research and the goal of a universal flu vaccine
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine
Universal Flu Vaccine 10/29/2019
Around 49minutes in:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine
1,813 views Jan 6, 2022
DLUX - 9.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4MbeWQPVJ0o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://www.banned.video/channel/jamie-dlux
Health experts discussed the scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine. Speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner. Panelists discussed the need for more funding for research, better collaboration between the private and government sectors, advances in technology in flu research and the goal of a universal flu vaccine
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine
Universal Flu Vaccine 10/29/2019
Around 49minutes in:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine
1,813 views Jan 6, 2022
DLUX - 9.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4MbeWQPVJ0o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://www.banned.video/channel/jamie-dlux
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