Dia 89 -Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (American Physician) on anti-vacc & cancellation of Australia Tour

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Dia Beltran: This week's guest is the unnecessarily controversial Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Dr. Tenpenny is the author of several books, including best seller, 'Saying No To Vaccines'. Her 2015 lecture tour of Australia was cancelled due to a public outcry over her views on vaccination, which go against the established scientific consensus.
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https://www.drtenpenny.com/
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