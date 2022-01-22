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Klaus Schwab Discusses The "European Chips Act"
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662 views • January 22, 2022
Klaus Schwab discusses the "European Chips Act" and the need for a "physical brain for digitalization and to have it located to a certain extent in Europe".
Then, goes on to say the World Economic Forum launched the "Club of Rome report."
There is so much to unpack here.
Then, goes on to say the World Economic Forum launched the "Club of Rome report."
There is so much to unpack here.
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