Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Kip Warner - LEGAL OPTIONS IN CANADA - CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

In this first episode of "Impromptu" , Dr. Fuellmich talks with Kip Warner of Vancouver, British Columbia, about a pending class action lawsuit filed against the provincial health commissioner and the B.C. Crown challenging the "declaration of a state of emergency."

They also discuss the separation of powers, or lack thereof, their hopes for the Anglo-American legal system, and agree that the Covid crisis has taught the public important lessons in civics.





With the addition of the "Impromptu" broadcast format,

☀️ICIC expands its ability to speak on an ad hoc basis about a current and particularly important event or issue and to highlight it in a condensed manner.





Website: ICIC.law



