Maga/Magus is the 5th and highest degree in Anton LaVey's Church of Satan
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 19 hours ago |

Website link: https://www.churchofsatan.com/hierarchy/


Registered Member (no degree)

Active Member — Satanist (1st degree)

Witch/Warlock (2nd degree)

Priestess/Priest (3rd degree)

Magistra/Magister (4th degree)

Maga/Magus (5th degree)


Matthew 7:16

King James Version

Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns or figs of thistles?


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.churchofsatan.com/hierarchy/

Published by the Church of Satan Website; Magus Anton Szandor LaVey, Founder

(1930-1997); Date published: unknown; Date of website access: December 25, 2020.


Source 2: https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/Op-Ed/2019/02/08/I-now-wear-a-MAGA-hat/stories/201902080042

I now wear a MAGA hat. Why? Because of how the left prejudges me; Published by the Pittsburg Post-Gazette; Written by Kristan Hawkins; Date published: February 8, 2019, at 12:00 am eastern time; Date of website access: December 25, 2020.



donald trumpsatanismmagamake america great againtrumptardschurch of satanhierarchythe occultanton laveyesoterismsatan worshippersmagusfifth degree

