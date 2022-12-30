Maga/Magus is the 5th and highest degree in Anton LaVey's Church of Satan

Website link: https://www.churchofsatan.com/hierarchy/
Registered Member (no degree)
Active Member — Satanist (1st degree)
Witch/Warlock (2nd degree)
Priestess/Priest (3rd degree)
Magistra/Magister (4th degree)
Maga/Magus (5th degree)
Matthew 7:16
King James Version
Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns or figs of thistles?
