OUR LADY The Devil’s Smoke Will Spread! Truth Will Be Scorned! Spiritual Death In the House of God!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 21 hours ago Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on October 3, 4, 8, 2022:
The Devil’s Smoke Will Spread Everywhere! The Truth Will Increasingly be Scorned and Spiritual death will be present in the House of God.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgSKql6j5J4
