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The Viral Delusion | Episode Four: AIDS, The Deadly Deception
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79 views • May 31, 2022
AIDS. It was the defining epidemic of a generation. But it was also the coming of age for many leading scientists and doctors who came to realize that blaming the illnesses known as AIDS on a virus was not only unsupported by science, it was downright nonsensical. What were the true causes of the many illnesses labeled AIDS around the world? How many suffered from their misdiagnosis? How the scientific establishment fell into the deadly AIDS delusion is crucial to understanding the pandemic, and health, today.
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