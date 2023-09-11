Illegal Edict From Tyrannical NM Governor May Actually Be Cover For A More Sinister, Anti-Gun Plan

No question that the tyrannical governor of NM should be arrested for her crimes. Hopefully police/sheriffs in NM will honor their oaths, do the right thing and ARREST Grisham for her crimes. I am not holding my breath. As brazen, illegal and evil as her edict is, the anti-carry statute hides a more sinister plan-the harassment of FFL holders to intimidate them, force them out of business, and to harass, persecute and penalize them. Further, according to the treaty that the traitor-in-chief signed with the UN, a "health emergency" may allow the UN to offer troops and other support to manage the "emergency". If you have prepping needs, address them now as this sort of "back door" firearms prohibition will become the norm rather than the exception. Also FENIX AMMUNITION IS PROMOTING FREE SHIPPING DURING THE DURATION OF NM'S ILLEGAL 'RULE'. I believe the promo code is IMPEACH GOVERNOR GRISHAM. The time to get prepared is NOW.