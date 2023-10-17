Create New Account
Israeli Ambassador Gives Shocking Interview On Sky & LIES Through Her Teeth
Vigilent Citizen
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from Novara Media

16 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4eMarOSIbc&list=LL&index=10&t=19s&ab_channel=NovaraMedia

Owen Jones

17 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD8o_o39kT4&list=LL&index=6&t=2s&ab_channel=OwenJones

This interview with the Israeli Ambassador has to be seen to be believed. But it's so important we dissect this propaganda - because people's lives are at stake, and time is running out.

