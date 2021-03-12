© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Headline News With Kerry Kinsey
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • March 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Thailand and nine other European countries are suspending AstraZeneca’s Covid experimental shot after cases of blood clots and one death. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says, “To give permission to use this vaccine is criminal; the world is turning into an animal experiment.”
You’re not going to believe how many people died on the same day they got the jab. Dr. Simone Gold says there’s no proof this vaccine actually stops transmission of the virus.
Dr. Fauci struggles to answer questions from a Mexican comedian. A Chicago politician says, “take the shot if you want freedom and social justice,” and on ‘Corona Crazy,’ it’s a Covid scream test!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-12-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Thailand and nine other European countries are suspending AstraZeneca’s Covid experimental shot after cases of blood clots and one death. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says, “To give permission to use this vaccine is criminal; the world is turning into an animal experiment.”
You’re not going to believe how many people died on the same day they got the jab. Dr. Simone Gold says there’s no proof this vaccine actually stops transmission of the virus.
Dr. Fauci struggles to answer questions from a Mexican comedian. A Chicago politician says, “take the shot if you want freedom and social justice,” and on ‘Corona Crazy,’ it’s a Covid scream test!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-12-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.