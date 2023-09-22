By Their Rules
11 views
•
Published Friday
•
-- We lose because we play by their rules.
-- nWe live in a totalitarian society with the illusion of choice and freedom.
-- The pulpits are rhetorically empty -- we mouth inanities that don't offend the devil's children and pat ourselves on the back.
-- If they are not calling you Beelzebul, then you need some deep introspection.
Keywords
christianjewpulpit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos