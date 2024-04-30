Bird Flu Vaccines Ready for 20% of Americans

The bird flu virus has been found in one out of five samples of milk in grocery stores in the United States. There is growing talk about a mass vaccination campaign to inoculate people against a possible bird flu pandemic. Massive amounts of H5N1 vaccines would be needed if the World Health Organization declares a global bird flu pandemic. Barron’s Magazine is reporting that the US government has vaccines in stock for one-fifth of the American population.

The next plandemic?



Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 04/29/2024

Source @TruNews





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/