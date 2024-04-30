Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bird Flu Vaccines Ready for 20% of Americans
channel image
The Prisoner
9095 Subscribers
Shop now
343 views
Published 12 hours ago

The bird flu virus has been found in one out of five samples of milk in grocery stores in the United States. There is growing talk about a mass vaccination campaign to inoculate people against a possible bird flu pandemic. Massive amounts of H5N1 vaccines would be needed if the World Health Organization declares a global bird flu pandemic. Barron’s Magazine is reporting that the US government has vaccines in stock for one-fifth of the American population.

The next plandemic?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 04/29/2024

Source @TruNews


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesamericabird flu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket