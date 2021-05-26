Spike protein causes cell damage

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References:
Lei et al 2021. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2. Circulation Research 128(9): 1323–1326. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Salk Institute news release, modified since May 1: https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
Blog post on Science Translational Medicine by Derek Lowe on Spike Protein Behavior: https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2021/05/04/spike-protein-behavior
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #79 (originally streamed live on May 08, 2021): https://youtu.be/bU63lsHA0y0
Q&A: https://youtu.be/MwcW6TB327w
What is this a clip from?
In this 79th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website (http://heatherheying.com).
Further Info:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/25/spike-protein-coronavirus.aspx
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMjPtDK8evg
DarkHorse Podcast Clips