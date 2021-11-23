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Update: Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer Darrell "BLM" Brooks Mass Murders Christians with Car
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103 views • November 23, 2021
In This Update:
Despite Media Running Narrative Control - It Was Intentional! Christmas Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Charged with 5 Counts of Intentional Homicide.
Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Was Recently Arrested after RUNNING OVER WOMAN at a Gas Station Earlier This Month! — And Was Bailed Out for Only $1000 Last Week …Update: It Was Mother of His Child after the Waukesha Mass Murderer Was Released from DA John Chisolm’s Milwaukee County Where Only 1/3 of All Criminal Referrals from Police Result in Charges Systemic Violent Leftwing Savagery is a rampant problem in our nation, It is a trend.
Antifa Activist Smashes in GOP Senator’s Office Door with an Axe — Gets Probation and FBI Gives Him His Axe Back And a A Closer Look at the Terrorist Darrell Brooks, and his Black Lives Matter social media history.
All of this, and more.
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Despite Media Running Narrative Control - It Was Intentional! Christmas Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Charged with 5 Counts of Intentional Homicide.
Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Was Recently Arrested after RUNNING OVER WOMAN at a Gas Station Earlier This Month! — And Was Bailed Out for Only $1000 Last Week …Update: It Was Mother of His Child after the Waukesha Mass Murderer Was Released from DA John Chisolm’s Milwaukee County Where Only 1/3 of All Criminal Referrals from Police Result in Charges Systemic Violent Leftwing Savagery is a rampant problem in our nation, It is a trend.
Antifa Activist Smashes in GOP Senator’s Office Door with an Axe — Gets Probation and FBI Gives Him His Axe Back And a A Closer Look at the Terrorist Darrell Brooks, and his Black Lives Matter social media history.
All of this, and more.
The ONLY way to get exclusive early access to the Red Pill Living VIP Black Friday SUPER Sale is to Go To >>> http://vip.redpillliving.com
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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