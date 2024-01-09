WOULD YOU BELIEVE 🕍 MIKVAH TUNNELS, GOYIMZES?!? [EXTENDED VERSION]

Source: https://gab.com/Spacewalker17/posts/111723919992022955





Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/nyc/comments/19226cq/updated_716pm_chaos_in_770_after_attempt_made_to/

VfB predicted this: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1062711321610059776





C.H.U.D. 🧌 https://www.bitchute.com/video/5SUFdsVYbwnO/





Let me attempt to TL;DR from the 20 weird articles i've found, please correct me because this is a weird situation:





770 Eastern Parkway aka "770", is the street address of the World Headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement





While doing some demolition nearby, tunnels under the 770 chabad were discovered





The tunnel's purpose isn't fully known but rumors are that it's a tunnel attempting to go to a woman's section of the 770, made by bochur (like a bachelor but more incel like because religion)





these boys/men don't want the tunnel closed because "reasons" so they protested





https://failedmessiah.typepad.com/failed_messiahcom/2014/10/mens-mikvah-safety-use-protocol-345.html





Men's Mikvah Safety Use Protocol

Enough No More Silence (Tzedek)A guide for how to make mikvahs safe places for boys. As it now stands, mikvahs a place in which sexual assault of children is often not an unusual occurrence.





The Australian anti-child-sex-abuse organization Tzedek has just issued guidelines for safe mikvah use for boys:





Male Mikveh (ritual bath) Protocol

28 October 2014





Preventing and Dealing with Sexual Abuse of Youth in the Mikveh





This section principally draws upon the guidelines provided to the US National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. It relates to those at risk of sexual abuse up to the age of 17 years.





The generic definition of sexual abuse provided by the CIPC is taken from the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children Handbook of Child Maltreatment. It states:





‘Child sexual abuse involves any sexual activity with a child where consent is not or cannot be given. This includes sexual contact that is accomplished by force or threat of force, regardless of the age of the participants, and all sexual contact between an adult and a child, regardless of whether there is deception or the child understands the sexual nature of the activity. Sexual contact between an older and a younger child also can be abusive if there is a significant disparity in age, development, or size, rendering the younger child incapable of giving informed consent. The sexually abusive acts may include sexual penetration, sexual touching, or non-contact sexual acts such as exposure or voyeurism.’





The primary objective of monitoring sexual behaviour is to prevent, recognise, and respond to inappropriate and harmful (abusive) behaviours and to reinforce appropriate behaviours at the Mikveh.





Policy Recommendations





It is recommended that the Mikveh administration:





• Ensures that every member of the administration and staff/volunteers have the relevant jurisdictional clearance to work with children (e.g. Working With Children Check).

• Identifies situations in which there is potential risk of inappropriate sexual activity by adults and youth to identify particular:





times and locations for which the risk is considered especially heightened; and

individuals that may be considered at risk of either victimisation or of perpetrating abuse.

Personal variables may include: the age, developmental stage and personal history of youth attending the Mikveh (i.e. factors that may increase their vulnerability – for example, children who come from difficult family circumstances), and the background of the adults (e.g. have allegations been made against them and/or have they been convicted of child sexual abuse-related offences?).

Temporal variables may include: very quiet or busy times in the Mikveh.

Location variables may include: activity in the Mikveh that can occur in relative isolation and that might render the monitoring of individuals difficult or increase the likelihood of 'losing track' of Mikveh attendees.

• Restricts use of facilities for Mikveh immersion purposes only (e.g. no swimming).

• Restricts access to the Mikveh to youth accompanied by their father or a designated supervisor (proof of designation must be obtained).

• Restricts access of alleged or convicted perpetrators to times when children are not present.

• Defines the types of interpersonal interactions considered to be inappropriate or harmful. These might include:





sexual activity of any nature;

sexually provocative or degrading comments;

risqué jokes;

touching the body part of another individual;

intimate, romantic or sexual contact;

exposing individuals to pornography or involving youth in pornographic activities;

grooming;

attempts made towards seeking time alone with youth; and/or

bullying.

• Defines the boundaries of tolerance for interactions between youth and between adults and youth, so as to be able to identify when someone has crossed the line.

• Defines procedures for admitting youth to and releasing youth from the Mikveh so that their whereabouts are always known.





Read the rest at the above URL