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Elon Musk's Girlfriend Releases A Video Promoting AI To Fellow Communists
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381 views • January 01, 2022
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This is Grimes ... Elon's girlfriend. People who follow her were treated to her thoughts on communism and artificial intelligence. Which is just ... wow.
The only people who lead communist regimes do so because they want to control the people. Grimes says she wants to give them an army of artificial intelligence. If you can teach a robot to plant arugula and grow carrots, you can teach a robot to hunt down people (https://t.me/westcoastintel/11302) caught reading the wrong book
This is Grimes ... Elon's girlfriend. People who follow her were treated to her thoughts on communism and artificial intelligence. Which is just ... wow.
The only people who lead communist regimes do so because they want to control the people. Grimes says she wants to give them an army of artificial intelligence. If you can teach a robot to plant arugula and grow carrots, you can teach a robot to hunt down people (https://t.me/westcoastintel/11302) caught reading the wrong book
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