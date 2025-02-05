Palestinians Would 'Love To Leave' Gaza, US Could 'Take It Over' Trump Proclaims Alongside Netanyahu

Notice Satan-Yahoo's shit eating grin sat next to Zion Don...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was all smiles as he visited the White House and met with President Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, especially given Trump said many things in terms of the future of Gaza that the Israeli leader would welcome.

Trump in an exchange with reporters while sitting next to 'Bibi' continued pressing the idea that Palestinians should be relocated out of Gaza. "There's hardly a building standing, and the ones that are are going to collapse. You can't live in Gaza right now. And I think we need another location," Trump said, echoing prior comments.

Trump stoked further controversy by claiming Palestinians would "love to leave" Gaza - comments which have already been condemned by many pundits as tantamount to an ethnic cleansing campaign. Arab leaders too have blasted any plan which would see a mass exodus or removal of Palestinians to neighboring countries.

" Who would want to go back?" Trump posited during the sit-down with Netanyahu. Indeed the place has been leveled, but as the ceasefire has held there's been evidence of a mass return of tens of thousands of Palestinians to their largely destroyed communities in the northern Gaza Strip.

"It would be my hope that we could do something really nice where they would not want to return," Trump reasoned, despite the current Israel-Hamas truce calling for future reconstruction of the Strip.

"It doesn't have to be one area, but you take certain areas and you build really good quality housing, like a beautiful town, like someplace where they can live and not die," Trump said.

The two leaders also discussed the status of the ceasefire in Gaza and the question of the eradication of Hamas. "I support getting all the hostages out and meeting all our war goals," Netanyahu said.

"That includes destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and making sure that Gaza never poses a threat to Israel," he added, in broad agreement with Trump - though it's unclear what details the two see eye to eye on in terms of next practical steps. According to more:

Turning to Netanyahu who was sitting beside him, Trump said, "And he wants peace also." "We’re dealing with a very complex group of people, situation and people, but we have the right man," Trump added. "We have the right leader of Israel. He’s done a great job, and we’ve been friends for a long time."

Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/palestinians-would-love-leave-gaza-trump-proclaims-while-hosting-netanyahu





