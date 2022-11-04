Reporter Destroys Obama Face-to-Face [MUST SEE New Drew Hernandez Interview!]

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Drew Hernandez joins Alex Jones live via Skype to describe how he called out Barack Obama for campaigning for the racist Katie Hobbs in Arizona.
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Jesus: The Antichrist, will impose the compulsory use of the microchip
Millions of chips to mark humanity are already awaiting distribution in the nations at the end of the war
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/jesus-the-antichrist-will-impose-the-compulsory-use-of-the-microchip/