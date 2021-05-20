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GRAYBAAAA!!!! ~ Gray [Lord El-Melloi Case Files] Speedpaint
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0 view • May 20, 2021
#lordelmelloicasefiles #fatezero #fategrandorder
Grave...Rave...Crave...Deprave...Grave me...Grave for you.
Made in Krita portable.
During summer of 2019, I began watching this gem of a Fate anime called "Lord El-Melloi Case Files: Rail Zeppelin". Anyway, like any other Fate anime, this mystery show is obliged with a Saberface, in which this girl is adorned and named Gray. After watching the show weekly, I found her to be awesome, so I decided to convey her using Add(her familiar) transform into an intricate scythe, while it consumes any nearby mana. Constructive criticism for this piece, please.
You can follow me to see my art here: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
"starting the case: Rail Zeppelin" by Yuki Kajiura
"Hibari (雲雀)" by ASCA
Grave...Rave...Crave...Deprave...Grave me...Grave for you.
Made in Krita portable.
During summer of 2019, I began watching this gem of a Fate anime called "Lord El-Melloi Case Files: Rail Zeppelin". Anyway, like any other Fate anime, this mystery show is obliged with a Saberface, in which this girl is adorned and named Gray. After watching the show weekly, I found her to be awesome, so I decided to convey her using Add(her familiar) transform into an intricate scythe, while it consumes any nearby mana. Constructive criticism for this piece, please.
You can follow me to see my art here: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
"starting the case: Rail Zeppelin" by Yuki Kajiura
"Hibari (雲雀)" by ASCA
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