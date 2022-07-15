Denise Talks of Keeping a Journal, Corroboration and a Clinic on Board

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Part 1 of 3. This was June 25, 2022 with Denise and Beverly in the Preparing for Alien Contact meetup group. Please join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact . Denise talked about not needing hypnotic regression because the memories are coming back to her, as the Greys want her to remember them.
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