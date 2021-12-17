COVIDLAND: The Mask

Oxygen is most essential nutrient required to sustain the life of almost every living organism on the planet. Our ability to freely breathe oxygen in and out of our lungs from the environment is a vital biological activity that's essential for us to live. If our ability to breathe the proper amounts of oxygen into our lungs is qualified, then so to is our Right to Life. Surgical masks not only block at least 25% of the oxygen from entering into our lungs, this oxygen deprivation causes Hypoxemia, Hypoxia, and exposes us to dangerously high levels of trapped carbon dioxide.

Being forced to wear masks as we are by our criminal, illegitimate government exposes us to the toxic concentrations of antigens which accumulate in those masks. Prolonged oxygen deprivation also retards the frontal lobe brain development of our children, and interferes with their proper psychological and sociological development. Dehumanizing face masks, which were historically forced onto people as a mark of their slavery and submission not only interfere with our Right to Free Speech, because they prevent us from communicating our emotions visually to one another, which is a vital component of speech, they severely retard our ability to modulate and project our voice when talking.

Used masks actually become health hazards that threatens the health of others. Why? Because they spread viruses and bacteria wherever they might be placed. That's why surgical masks are always changed quite frequently, and then always disposed of in Biological Hazard containers at medical facilities. More importantly than the prologed oxygen deprivation that masks cause, we have an idefeasable, immutable, and Unalienable Right to breathe the air of life into our lungs, and to communicate normally with one another, without any interference whatsoever by the government. If the government is preventing us from breathing a full breath of oxygen into our lungs, which makes our life possible, then the true nature of that government must be brought into question.