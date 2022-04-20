© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/18/2022 CBS DFW Breaking News: A federal judge in Florida blocked the Federal Government’s mask mandate for public transportation, which means you may decide not to wear a mask because of the judge’s ruling and you may not be prosecuted for it. The US Justice Department says it’s now reviewing the judge’s ruling.