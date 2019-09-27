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Dr Corsi Rx for America 09 26 19
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2 views • September 27, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi as he discusses and analyzes current news, and events.
In Today's episode: Donald Trump call to Ukraine President, Zalinski, The Whistle blower, more on the Ukrainegate
Join Dr. Corsi as he discusses the ongoing fight for Donald Trump against the deep state.
Please consider talking to Swiss America for your investment needs. You can visit their site at: https://www.swissamerica.com/
You can also get the show for podcast on
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/corsinationmkt
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=467956...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4nSyh2i...
Google Play: https://playmusic.app.goo.gl/?ibi=com...
Tune In: http://tun.in/pjzaa
Visit us on CorsiNation.com for news, videos, and updates!
In Today's episode: Donald Trump call to Ukraine President, Zalinski, The Whistle blower, more on the Ukrainegate
Join Dr. Corsi as he discusses the ongoing fight for Donald Trump against the deep state.
Please consider talking to Swiss America for your investment needs. You can visit their site at: https://www.swissamerica.com/
You can also get the show for podcast on
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/corsinationmkt
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=467956...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4nSyh2i...
Google Play: https://playmusic.app.goo.gl/?ibi=com...
Tune In: http://tun.in/pjzaa
Visit us on CorsiNation.com for news, videos, and updates!
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