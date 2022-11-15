Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject on plate collection on Sabbath is it Biblical or practiced by the church at any time. Please come and investigate with us as we discover the truth about this.



Aims of the study is to answer the following:





The aims of the study is to understand:





Is plate passing on the Sabbath correct?

How the old testament church collected?

How did they collect during Jesus’ time?

When did they collect?

What did the pioneers believe and practice?





