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FINAL RED CARD: Flies are Dropping Like Vaxxed Soccer and Tennis Players!
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749 views • January 19, 2022
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Intro vid: Hi-Rez - Programmed (Official Music Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0O5dE6hywk
3 Tennis Players Drop Out of Aussie Open
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/10/three-players-drop-out-of-australian-open-with-chest-issues-while-djokovic-awaits-his-fate/
Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis rush to the aid of a ball boy who collapsed at the Australian Open this morning.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TDJ8XSs3XvvE/
Brazilian Football Player Alex Apolinario 24 Years Old Dies After Suffering a Cardiorespiratory Arrest That Caused Him to Collapse During a Match in Portugal
the-sun.com/sport/premier-league/2097776/alex-apolinario-dead-brazil-heart-attack-fc-alverca/
Footballer Mukhaled Al-Raqadi dies after heart attack in warm-up: https://www.marca.com/en/football/2021/12/25/61c7671ce2704eac9d8b45c2.html
Croatian footballer Marin Cacic tragically dies aged 23 following collapse in training: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/crotian-footballer-dead-pitch-collapsed-25777108
Alex Apolinario dead at 24: Brazil ace suffered cardiac arrest on pitch playing for Portuguese side FC Alverca: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/13677434/alex-apolinario-dead-brazil-heart-attack-fc-alverca/
List of footballers mysteriously dead published on the Department of Health and Human Services Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH): https://dpbh.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/dpbhnvgov/content/Boards/BOH/Meetings/2021/Public%20Comments%20324%20to%20328.pdf
Collateral Damage Wikileaks Apache Helicopter Kills Journalists:
https://youtu.be/ogFZlRiTHuw
Mental Health Crisis:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/16/well/mental-health-crisis-america-covid.html
Quebec to Heavily Tax the Unvaxxed: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/quebec-heavily-tax-unvaxxed/
Kanada: Ronald McDonald House to implement mandatory vaccine policy:
https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2022/01/12/ronald-mcdonald-house-vaccines/
FDA extends shelf life for millions of expired coronavirus test kits in Florida: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/589310-fda-extends-shelf-life-for-millions-of-expired-coronavirus-test-kits-in
Jerry Seinfeld Milk Stand-up Comedy:
https://youtu.be/qguDBXXOsWw
Pfizer CEO says two Covid vaccine doses aren’t ‘enough for omicron’: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/10/pfizer-ceo-says-two-covid-vaccine-doses-arent-enough-for-omicron.html
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: Hi-Rez - Programmed (Official Music Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0O5dE6hywk
3 Tennis Players Drop Out of Aussie Open
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/10/three-players-drop-out-of-australian-open-with-chest-issues-while-djokovic-awaits-his-fate/
Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis rush to the aid of a ball boy who collapsed at the Australian Open this morning.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TDJ8XSs3XvvE/
Brazilian Football Player Alex Apolinario 24 Years Old Dies After Suffering a Cardiorespiratory Arrest That Caused Him to Collapse During a Match in Portugal
the-sun.com/sport/premier-league/2097776/alex-apolinario-dead-brazil-heart-attack-fc-alverca/
Footballer Mukhaled Al-Raqadi dies after heart attack in warm-up: https://www.marca.com/en/football/2021/12/25/61c7671ce2704eac9d8b45c2.html
Croatian footballer Marin Cacic tragically dies aged 23 following collapse in training: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/crotian-footballer-dead-pitch-collapsed-25777108
Alex Apolinario dead at 24: Brazil ace suffered cardiac arrest on pitch playing for Portuguese side FC Alverca: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/13677434/alex-apolinario-dead-brazil-heart-attack-fc-alverca/
List of footballers mysteriously dead published on the Department of Health and Human Services Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH): https://dpbh.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/dpbhnvgov/content/Boards/BOH/Meetings/2021/Public%20Comments%20324%20to%20328.pdf
Collateral Damage Wikileaks Apache Helicopter Kills Journalists:
https://youtu.be/ogFZlRiTHuw
Mental Health Crisis:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/16/well/mental-health-crisis-america-covid.html
Quebec to Heavily Tax the Unvaxxed: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/quebec-heavily-tax-unvaxxed/
Kanada: Ronald McDonald House to implement mandatory vaccine policy:
https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2022/01/12/ronald-mcdonald-house-vaccines/
FDA extends shelf life for millions of expired coronavirus test kits in Florida: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/589310-fda-extends-shelf-life-for-millions-of-expired-coronavirus-test-kits-in
Jerry Seinfeld Milk Stand-up Comedy:
https://youtu.be/qguDBXXOsWw
Pfizer CEO says two Covid vaccine doses aren’t ‘enough for omicron’: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/10/pfizer-ceo-says-two-covid-vaccine-doses-arent-enough-for-omicron.html
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