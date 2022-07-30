© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW STUDY Chemical imbalance does not cause depression
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • July 30, 2022
There is a new study out that says many things including chemical imbalance does not cause depression.
So the next best question is what does,
To my understanding not knowing your own spirit is the single greatest cause for feelings of inbalance,lack, and all issues- Internal and external.
To know your spirit is to have total contact with the divine, the divine self And know how to get to that place quickly and easily
Mind rewire is the fastest way I have found to gain access to The Secret space of the most high, I which is your spirit's house.
The thing that no religion talks about is the fact that your spirit has direct contact to the Higher world, Higher dimensions, God if you use that word. Which means when Jesus said heaven is inside of you.. It truly is.. I have found this space.
Want to know more contact Christy
And if you feel the need, if this is helped you in any way, comma please donate to help me continue my teaching and learning.
Venmo
@Christy-mattoon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.