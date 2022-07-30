NEW STUDY Chemical imbalance does not cause depression

There is a new study out that says many things including chemical imbalance does not cause depression.





So the next best question is what does,

To my understanding not knowing your own spirit is the single greatest cause for feelings of inbalance,lack, and all issues- Internal and external.





To know your spirit is to have total contact with the divine, the divine self And know how to get to that place quickly and easily





Mind rewire is the fastest way I have found to gain access to The Secret space of the most high, I which is your spirit's house.

The thing that no religion talks about is the fact that your spirit has direct contact to the Higher world, Higher dimensions, God if you use that word. Which means when Jesus said heaven is inside of you.. It truly is.. I have found this space.





Want to know more contact Christy

And if you feel the need, if this is helped you in any way, comma please donate to help me continue my teaching and learning.

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@Christy-mattoon