TWILIGHT'S LAST GLEAMING
By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare
By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting in the air
By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere
I see a burnin' sky
A mushroom cloud of fire
Little brother goodbye Mamma papa tell me -why ?
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the grave
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the grave
Sweet Jesus risen rose up this world to save
Lord I don't wanna die Just wanna live my life
Jesus save my home And the ones I love the most
By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare
By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting everywhere
By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere
I see a burnin' sky A mushroom cloud of fire
Little sister goodbye Mamma papa tell me- why ?
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the dead
Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the dead
Sweet Jesus risen rose save this world from death
Lord I don't wanna die Just wanna live my life
Jesus save my home And the ones I love the most
By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare
By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting in the air
By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.