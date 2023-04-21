Create New Account
TWILIGHT'S LAST GLEAMING
TWILIGHT'S  LAST GLEAMING

By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare

By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting in the air

By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere

I see a burnin' sky

A mushroom cloud of fire

Little brother goodbye Mamma papa tell me -why ?

Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the grave

Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the grave

Sweet Jesus risen rose up this world to save

Lord I don't wanna die Just wanna live my life

Jesus save my home And the ones I love the most

By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare

By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting everywhere

By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere

I see a burnin' sky A mushroom cloud of fire

Little sister goodbye Mamma papa tell me- why ?

Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the dead

Sweet Jesus risen rose up from the dead

Sweet Jesus risen rose save this world from death

Lord I don't wanna die Just wanna live my life

Jesus save my home And the ones I love the most

By twilight's last gleaming mamma I can see the rocket's red glare

By twilight's last gleaming mamma bombs bursting in the air

By dawn's early light Lord ain't gonna be a soul left anywhere


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023




