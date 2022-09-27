I used to be a type 2 diabetic. From metabolic mess to normal insulin? No Meds? DrDavisInfiniteHealth.com

www.EnergyMe333.com

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mWxW3gCr-4

Diet, lifestyle and supplements only. No Meds?

Dr. William R. Davis has 25 years of experience specializing in Interventional Cardiology and Preventive Cardiology in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. His cardiac experience includes cardiac catheterizations, stents and angioplasty. He graduated from the St Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Davis is the New York Times best-selling author of SuperGut, Wheat Belly (2011) and more. www.DrDavisInfiniteHealth.com



