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You Should Worry When 2 Top FDA Regulators Resign Over Covid Vaccines
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661 views • September 03, 2021
FDA Regulators don't give up high paying jobs for the fun of it. They are washing their hands of this vaccine debacle. The CDC has zero credibility, and soon the FDA will be in the same boat.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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