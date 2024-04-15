THE INVADERS - QUANTITY UNKNOWN

In Ohio, the wreckage of a small airplane yields no bodies, only an unusually light, sealed metal cylinder. The Invaders try to hijack it while it is en route to a laboratory for analysis. The newspaper story brings Vincent to the scene. He persuades A.J. Richards (Milton Selzer), the head of the lab, to set up a trap with a fake duplicate, but no one takes the bait. Security guard Harry Swain (James Whitmore) knows about the Invaders – his wife and daughter were murdered by them – and nearly kills Vincent, convinced that he is one himself. When Vincent proves otherwise, they decide to steal the cylinder to forestall the enemy. Sympathetic researcher Diane Oberly (Susan Strasberg) fails to dissuade Vincent from taking it. When he becomes separated from Swain, Vincent takes the cylinder to Swain's military contact in New Orleans, Colonel Frank Griffith (William Talman), only to discover that both Griffith and Swain are Invaders using him to retrieve their invasion plans. However, Vincent has been harboring suspicions about them and manages to kill them both. Just before he dies, Swain places his hand on the cylinder so that when he burns up, the cylinder burns up with him – once again leaving no evidence behind for David.

