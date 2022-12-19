Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2951b - Fake News Trapped, Will the Sleeper Awaken, the Country is Sick, We The People Are The Cure
Published 17 hours ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2951b - Dec 18, 2022

Fake News Trapped, Will The Sleeper Awaken, The Country Is Sick, We The People Are The Cure

The [DS] is feeling the pain. Elon is continually putting out the truth and the fake news is ignoring it. Elon and Trump have now trapped the fake news. The sleeper needs to wake up. Trump lets us now that dark times are headed our way, but with darkness there will be light. The country is sick and it needs to be cured. We the people are the cure. The [DS] is now pushing to indict Trump, they are panicking, they have tried everything but it has not worked, now they are heading down the path Trump wants them to head down. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

