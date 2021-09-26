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Arizona Audit Report Out!!! Weledcometo the Season of the Election Audits
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310 views • September 26, 2021
#Arizona #Audit Report Out Will it Lead to an Amendments Convention of Sovereign Equality? Get Ready for more states more counties to be audited and more evidence of voter fraud and Disfranchisement
Disfranchisement, also called disenfranchisement, or voter disqualification is the restriction of suffrage of a person or group of people, or a practice that has the effect of preventing a person exercising the right to vote.
Equal Protection Clause
The clause, which took effect in 1868, provides "nor shall any State ... deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws". It mandates that individuals in similar situations be treated equally by the law.
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Disfranchisement, also called disenfranchisement, or voter disqualification is the restriction of suffrage of a person or group of people, or a practice that has the effect of preventing a person exercising the right to vote.
Equal Protection Clause
The clause, which took effect in 1868, provides "nor shall any State ... deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws". It mandates that individuals in similar situations be treated equally by the law.
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
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