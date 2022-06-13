Paul Taught that Some Foods are Unhealthy But Nothing We Eat is Immoral

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“All things are lawful for me,” but not all things are helpful. “All things are lawful for me,” but I will not be dominated by anything.

“Food is meant for the stomach and the stomach for food”—and God will destroy both one and the other. The body is not meant for sexual immorality, but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. 1 Corinthians 6:12-13