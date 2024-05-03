Create New Account
Renowned Doctor Tortured to Death in Israeli Prison
Renowned Doctor Tortured to Death in Israeli Prison


Palestinian doctor Adnan al Bursh has been killed at the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank, reportedly due to torture, Palestinian rights group says. 2024/05/02


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


