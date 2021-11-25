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Last Thanksgiving in the 4th Reich/New World Order
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91 views • November 25, 2021
"And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.
And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?
...
"And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations." - Rev. 13:2-4, 7
Happy Thanksgiving! Seek the LORD whileHe may be found. [Is. 55:6]
Blessings in Christ!
And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?
...
"And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations." - Rev. 13:2-4, 7
Happy Thanksgiving! Seek the LORD whileHe may be found. [Is. 55:6]
Blessings in Christ!
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