ALL ROADS LEAD TO OBAMA: Derek Johnson on the Ultimate Takedown Strategy





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v799ku6-central-casting-and-the-coming-collapse.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Kash Patel is going to need a small warehouse filled with handcuffs.





In this strategic briefing, Derek Johnson reveals the hidden architecture of the military government that has been running parallel to the "civilian" presidency for years. The 2016 election was a test—the coup drama was real. But President Trump, operating as wartime commander-in-chief under lawful military authority, simply reran the play. Because why not? The Constitution supports it. And when this is all over, people will appreciate it.





Johnson drops bombshell after bombshell: Executive Order 13848, signed September 12, 2018, established the national emergency framework for election interference. The key line? "Although no foreign power has altered the outcome or vote tabulation in any U.S. history election." Translation: the enemy is within.





The National Guard has been at the polls since 2018—the first time in U.S. election history. Working on analog forensics, not digital. Capturing every addition or subtraction of votes. 14 states in 2018. 39 states in 2022 and 2024. All under Trump's executive orders. All under his wartime authority. And "Joe Biden"? No title 10. No title 32. No order of succession. A phantom.





Now the line of succession articles are appearing in mainstream media—preparing the public for what's coming. The Charlie Kirk coverage? The bullet? The door? They've never shown that on TV before. It's all preparation. Quick trials. Perp walks. The slow conditioning of a public that has no idea what's about to hit them.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.