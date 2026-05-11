BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALL ROADS LEAD TO OBAMA: Derek Johnson on the Ultimate Takedown Strategy
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
140 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • Today

ALL ROADS LEAD TO OBAMA: Derek Johnson on the Ultimate Takedown Strategy


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v799ku6-central-casting-and-the-coming-collapse.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Kash Patel is going to need a small warehouse filled with handcuffs.


In this strategic briefing, Derek Johnson reveals the hidden architecture of the military government that has been running parallel to the "civilian" presidency for years. The 2016 election was a test—the coup drama was real. But President Trump, operating as wartime commander-in-chief under lawful military authority, simply reran the play. Because why not? The Constitution supports it. And when this is all over, people will appreciate it.


Johnson drops bombshell after bombshell: Executive Order 13848, signed September 12, 2018, established the national emergency framework for election interference. The key line? "Although no foreign power has altered the outcome or vote tabulation in any U.S. history election." Translation: the enemy is within.


The National Guard has been at the polls since 2018—the first time in U.S. election history. Working on analog forensics, not digital. Capturing every addition or subtraction of votes. 14 states in 2018. 39 states in 2022 and 2024. All under Trump's executive orders. All under his wartime authority. And "Joe Biden"? No title 10. No title 32. No order of succession. A phantom.


Now the line of succession articles are appearing in mainstream media—preparing the public for what's coming. The Charlie Kirk coverage? The bullet? The door? They've never shown that on TV before. It's all preparation. Quick trials. Perp walks. The slow conditioning of a public that has no idea what's about to hit them.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
executive order 13848kash patel handcuffsobama arrest coming250th constitutional republicwartime president legacymilitary government timelineenemy within invasionnational guard cyber security pollstitle 32 funding joe bidenline of succession military governmentall roads lead to obamaobama spills beans tacticcharlie kirk bullet doorirregular warfare strategyjuly 4th massive term
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

Mike Adams
Why I&#8217;m Sounding the Alarm on America&#8217;s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Why I’m Sounding the Alarm on America’s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Mike Adams
Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Garrison Vance
Chinese Embassy Condemns Israeli Lawmaker&#8217;s Visit to Taiwan Region, Warns Against &#8220;Crossing Red Lines&#8221;

Chinese Embassy Condemns Israeli Lawmaker’s Visit to Taiwan Region, Warns Against “Crossing Red Lines”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy