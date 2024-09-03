© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation 3 Different Families in 3 Different Locations Sept 2nd
عائلة محمد ورنا rana & mohamad
https://youtu.be/V8OcwFwfjH8?t=767
Sept 2 2024
وين بدنا نروح !!! نزوح جديد
Where do we want to go!!! New displacement
وصفات سهام هوم Siham recipes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBpgRAfE-iE&t
Aug 24 2024
نزوح ٣ مرات في أقل من أسبوع💔 ضايعين ومش عارفين وين نروح
We were displaced 3 times in less than a week. We are lost and do not know where to go
روتين أم وسام من غزة
Sept 2 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjljsOanPqE
From Gaza, filming the reality of our lives in displacement tents in Gaza, so that the world can