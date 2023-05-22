Ivermectin-Fueled STONER GENOCIDE?! CBD & THC Inhibit Pgp, The Protein That Limits IVM Toxicity

Full article with all the source links: https://timtruth.substack.com/p/2-concerning-studies-cbd-and-thc

*Correction, I misread the datapoint at 14:05: I should have said "up 315%". Also I misspoke in one spot but I think it's clear enough: it takes 21% *more CBD than verapamil to inhibit 50%. The numbers are correct on the screen and in article

Want more videos? Join https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the free speech internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, Bitchute & Brighteon all in one huge video repository.





Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com





Support links (thank you to all the supporters!):

Easy to do one time tips via https://rokfin.com/timtruth or https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b

https://timtruth.substack.com/subscribe

https://subscribestar.com/timtruth