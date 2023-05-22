Ivermectin-Fueled STONER GENOCIDE?! CBD & THC Inhibit Pgp, The Protein That Limits IVM Toxicity

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Full article with all the source links: https://timtruth.substack.com/p/2-concerning-studies-cbd-and-thc
*Correction, I misread the datapoint at 14:05: I should have said "up 315%". Also I misspoke in one spot but I think it's clear enough: it takes 21% *more CBD than verapamil to inhibit 50%. The numbers are correct on the screen and in article
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