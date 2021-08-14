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A government official asks Jesus to heal his servant who is dying. Jesus declares he will live and does!
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21 views • August 14, 2021
A government man finds Jesus and asks Him to come with him to heal his servant who is dying. Jesus declares he will live. The government official and his whole family became believers. This is Jesus's second miracle - the first was turning water into wine, at the wedding in Cana.
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