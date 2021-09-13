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Dr. Lee Merrit Talks About The Injection, VAERS Data, Shedding & The Side Effects
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1943 views • September 13, 2021
Dr Lee Merrit is from American Front Line Doctors (AFLD) All credit to the great work they are doing
Covid "Delta Variant" is just a fancy name for Toxic Injection injury.
Every bureaucrat, doctor, public figure, and online shill who pushed this vax should be legally and lawfully tried and executed for war crimes against Humanity.
Remember all of those luxury bunkers that the socialist globalists had built for them on our dime? Well. they have already moved into them. The damage has already been done with this death jab, and they all went into hiding until it's safe to come out.
Covid "Delta Variant" is just a fancy name for Toxic Injection injury.
Every bureaucrat, doctor, public figure, and online shill who pushed this vax should be legally and lawfully tried and executed for war crimes against Humanity.
Remember all of those luxury bunkers that the socialist globalists had built for them on our dime? Well. they have already moved into them. The damage has already been done with this death jab, and they all went into hiding until it's safe to come out.
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