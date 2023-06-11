BAIT & SWITCH: Pfizer Trials were a Hoax. 🚩 MUST WATCH 🚩

🚩 Genomics Expert Kevin McKernan Says Pfizer Did a ‘Bait & Switch’ w/ Their COVID Vaccines After Approval
“People in the trial got some of these lots and the data didn’t look good so they pulled them out. The trial was done on lots that didn’t have this [contamination] problem and then after the trial was completed they switched to what is known as ‘Process 2’, where they made these things in E. coli and the problem existed. So there’s a huge bait and switch going on in the Pfizer trial.”
