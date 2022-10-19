Laser Ghost (1990, Arcade)

Laser Ghost is a rail-shooter developed and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades (the Master System game of the same name is not a port).

A young girl is kidnapped by a winged demon-like creature in broad daylight. A team of three ghostbusters chase it in order to free the child.

Laser Ghost allows up to three players in co-op. You have a gun with rapid fire and unlimited ammo, and also a limited number of special attacks which damages all enemies on the screen. The game has auto-scrolling in various directions. There is only one life, but the health bar is quite generous. Certain ghosts leave behind medkits, which in term can be shot to regain some health.