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The Cannabis Supply Chain
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0 view • February 22, 2022
In the midst of the post-pandemic recession, governments argue the cannabis industry could diversify regional economies, add value to the flower at source and improve local wages.
Although the cannabis market is growing faster than that of wine, beer, tobacco combined, the development of the industry and its economy is held back by the burden of draconian regulations and the lack of coherent political reforms.
The federal prohibition of marijuana affects in particular the efficiency of the cannabis supply chain. That is the network of suppliers, producers, traders, goods, services, and information that make legal cannabis production possible at scale.
As with other products such as oil, meat, corn, dairy products, or medicines, an incomplete supply chain generates price increases, reduces the quality of the product available to local consumers, reduces technological progress, and stimulates illegal trade.
Although there are no recipes to create an efficient and equitable cannabis supply chain, there are some key factors such as technology and organic certifications that must be taken into account when regulating this industry from scratch.
Episode 892 The #TalkingHedge looks at benzinga’s article…
https://youtu.be/VeahAquNjlU
Although the cannabis market is growing faster than that of wine, beer, tobacco combined, the development of the industry and its economy is held back by the burden of draconian regulations and the lack of coherent political reforms.
The federal prohibition of marijuana affects in particular the efficiency of the cannabis supply chain. That is the network of suppliers, producers, traders, goods, services, and information that make legal cannabis production possible at scale.
As with other products such as oil, meat, corn, dairy products, or medicines, an incomplete supply chain generates price increases, reduces the quality of the product available to local consumers, reduces technological progress, and stimulates illegal trade.
Although there are no recipes to create an efficient and equitable cannabis supply chain, there are some key factors such as technology and organic certifications that must be taken into account when regulating this industry from scratch.
Episode 892 The #TalkingHedge looks at benzinga’s article…
https://youtu.be/VeahAquNjlU
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