BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Cannabis Supply Chain
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • February 22, 2022
In the midst of the post-pandemic recession, governments argue the cannabis industry could diversify regional economies, add value to the flower at source and improve local wages.

Although the cannabis market is growing faster than that of wine, beer, tobacco combined, the development of the industry and its economy is held back by the burden of draconian regulations and the lack of coherent political reforms.

The federal prohibition of marijuana affects in particular the efficiency of the cannabis supply chain. That is the network of suppliers, producers, traders, goods, services, and information that make legal cannabis production possible at scale.

As with other products such as oil, meat, corn, dairy products, or medicines, an incomplete supply chain generates price increases, reduces the quality of the product available to local consumers, reduces technological progress, and stimulates illegal trade.

Although there are no recipes to create an efficient and equitable cannabis supply chain, there are some key factors such as technology and organic certifications that must be taken into account when regulating this industry from scratch.

Episode 892 The #TalkingHedge looks at benzinga’s article…
https://youtu.be/VeahAquNjlU
Keywords
cannabis industrysupply chaincannabis datamarijuana data analytics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Threatens EU Tariffs Over Canada Associate Membership Plan

Trump Threatens EU Tariffs Over Canada Associate Membership Plan

Douglas Harrington
BRICS Summit Adopts 140-Point Statement Seeking Financial Reforms, Avoids Naming U.S.

BRICS Summit Adopts 140-Point Statement Seeking Financial Reforms, Avoids Naming U.S.

Douglas Harrington
No More Pennies: House Unanimously Passes Common Cents Act

No More Pennies: House Unanimously Passes Common Cents Act

Sterling Ashworth
Yuan-Denominated Crude Futures Hit Record as Middle East Supply Risks Persist

Yuan-Denominated Crude Futures Hit Record as Middle East Supply Risks Persist

Belle Carter
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Trucking’s Triple Crisis: Diesel Prices, Regional Scarcity, and the Autonomous Threat

Trucking’s Triple Crisis: Diesel Prices, Regional Scarcity, and the Autonomous Threat

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy