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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - Friday the 13th of November - Morning Coffee Edition
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119 views • November 14, 2020
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
FAQ: What happens next in the presidential election process?
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/faq-what-happens-next-in-the-presidential-election-process
Pedophilia in Australia
https://iheartintelligence.com/46-children-including-babies-rescued-from-a-sick-child-sex-ring/
Mackler friends with Soros
https://twitter.com/CallTheBallNow/status/1326746091308544001
Lord Mark Malloch-Brown
Is linked to electronic voting systems all around the world and most of his machines are placed in countries that are now in a revolution against their "Elected" government
https://twitter.com/1Naasty/status/1223945307458691073
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-trump-tweets-report-dominion-deleted-2-7-million-trump-votes-nationwide-data-analysis-finds-221000-pennsylvania-votes-switched-president-trump-biden/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-attorney-lin-wood-chinese-communists-used-computer-fraud-mail-ballot-fraud-interfere-national-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-lin-wood-howie-carr-joe-biden-people-like-trying-steal-election-will-go-jail-video/
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1326999303316008960
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-judge-orders-segregated-ballots-tossed-crooked-pa-secretary-state-lacked-statutory-authority-override-election-law/
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1327028680460218371
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/12/michigan-state-house-representatives-request-ballot-audit-before-state-certification/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/12/rudy-giuliani-updates-the-current-status-of-election-ballot-challenges/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/12/it-contractor-for-dominion-ballot-counting-software-co-exposes-massive-ballot-fraud-in-detroit-michigan/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
FAQ: What happens next in the presidential election process?
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/faq-what-happens-next-in-the-presidential-election-process
Pedophilia in Australia
https://iheartintelligence.com/46-children-including-babies-rescued-from-a-sick-child-sex-ring/
Mackler friends with Soros
https://twitter.com/CallTheBallNow/status/1326746091308544001
Lord Mark Malloch-Brown
Is linked to electronic voting systems all around the world and most of his machines are placed in countries that are now in a revolution against their "Elected" government
https://twitter.com/1Naasty/status/1223945307458691073
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-trump-tweets-report-dominion-deleted-2-7-million-trump-votes-nationwide-data-analysis-finds-221000-pennsylvania-votes-switched-president-trump-biden/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-attorney-lin-wood-chinese-communists-used-computer-fraud-mail-ballot-fraud-interfere-national-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-lin-wood-howie-carr-joe-biden-people-like-trying-steal-election-will-go-jail-video/
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1326999303316008960
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-judge-orders-segregated-ballots-tossed-crooked-pa-secretary-state-lacked-statutory-authority-override-election-law/
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1327028680460218371
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/12/michigan-state-house-representatives-request-ballot-audit-before-state-certification/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/12/rudy-giuliani-updates-the-current-status-of-election-ballot-challenges/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/12/it-contractor-for-dominion-ballot-counting-software-co-exposes-massive-ballot-fraud-in-detroit-michigan/
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