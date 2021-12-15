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****MUST HEAR***I'M COMMITTED***(SONG)
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20 views • December 15, 2021
Psalm 37:5 Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.
Proverbs16:3 Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.
Proverbs16:3 Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.
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