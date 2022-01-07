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Thought the 'pandemic'was bad?! This is what's next!
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381 views • January 07, 2022
Russell Brand, December 28, 2021
Is our society quickly turning into a form of dictatorship through power grabs during the pandemic and big tech’s control over our lives? Professor Dr. Brad Evans, who I spoke to on my Under the Skin podcast explains how this shift might be occurring without us even knowing!
You can listen to the rest of this conversation over on Luminary here: http://luminary.link/russell
Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast - subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RussellBrand/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rustyrockets
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@russellbrand
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand
Locals: https://russellbrand.locals.com/
Is our society quickly turning into a form of dictatorship through power grabs during the pandemic and big tech’s control over our lives? Professor Dr. Brad Evans, who I spoke to on my Under the Skin podcast explains how this shift might be occurring without us even knowing!
You can listen to the rest of this conversation over on Luminary here: http://luminary.link/russell
Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast - subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RussellBrand/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rustyrockets
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@russellbrand
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand
Locals: https://russellbrand.locals.com/
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