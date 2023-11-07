❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 4-6, 2023

▪️The Israeli army continues to advance in urban development on the outskirts of Gaza City from three directions.

In the northwestern part of the Gaza Strip, fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the districts of Al-Shati, Sheikh Radwan and Al-Salatyn.

To the east, the IDF units consolidate ground on the outskirts of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. While the Palestinians are shelling the Erez checkpoint, the Israelis are bulldozing buildings in search of Hamas tunnels.

Clashes to south of Gaza had relatively subsided by 6th of November. Israeli units have secured a foothold at the Al-Kuwait roundabout, setting up a checkpoint to filter the refugees.

▪️At the same time, massive strikes continue throughout Gaza Strip. Medical facilities continue to fall under airstrikes.

▪️Palestinian groups are trying to hit back by firing homemade rocket launchers at Israeli territories. Apparently, the Israeli air defence forces have used overdue ammunition: in Rishon LeTsiyon, two Iron Dome missiles did not work and hit the ground.

An Ayash-250 missile was launched towards Eilat and shot down halfway in the desert.

▪️Despite the disaster in the Gaza Strip, the Western Bank of the Jordan River has not flared up, the rioters are promptly detained and shot.

▪️As for the northern border, the Lebanese Hezbollah and the local Hamas branch are melancholically firing at targets in the border area. In the middle of Lebanon, the IDF UAV struck an alleged Hezbollah car, killing woman and her three daughters.

▪️The factions of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Syria and Iraq have become slightly more active: drones have hit American facilities on the territory of both countries. As in 90% of such cases, the shelling could not cause any significant damage, but the resistance factions noted populist slogans about supporting Palestine.

