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Psy ops/ The Corruption of the Alternative media
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137 views • December 30, 2020
Guest Randy Maugan explains how the internet once was a good place for information, what now has become an infiltrated information war against those who just started to become aware of the lies from mainstream media. Fierce interference from agencies to dismantle truther communities and discredit those who speak the truth.
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