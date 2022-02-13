Get Out of Ukraine! Natl Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Warns Americans.

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Sullivan: 'To be crystal clear - leave Ukraine immediately, in any event, in the next 24-48 hrs.' Note he is not offering Americans any assistance. Based on recent events in Afghanistan, dont count on the US embassy offering help to American citizens.