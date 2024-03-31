WORLDVIEW — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

Apologetics is useless if it is only a great theory discussed by scholars. Dr. Bahnsen demonstrates how all believers-including you-are able to defend the faith “outside the classroom” in response to any person who challenges the truth of Scripture.
You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen
WEBSITE:
https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/
Full Sermon With Notes & Timestamps Here:
https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/taking-it-to-the-streets-2-of-8-worldviews-in-collision-part-2/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.